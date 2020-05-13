New signs that coronavirus restrictions are here for the long haul in California

Even as officials laid out more tentative plans to reopen California's battered economy, there were growing signs Tuesday that life would not be getting back to normal any time soon.

The 23-campus California State University system plans to all but cancel in-person classes in the fall and instead will offer instruction primarily online, with some limited exceptions that allow for in-person activity. The decision comes as schools throughout the country grapple with how long to keep campuses closed amid the coronavirus crisis.

"Our university when open without restrictions and fully in person … is a place where over 500,000 people come together in close and vibrant proximity," Chancellor Timothy White said at a meeting of Cal State's Board of Trustees. "That approach sadly just isn't in the cards now."

He also acknowledged that the university system lacks the resources to provide coronavirus testing for everybody and trace the contacts of infected people should there be an outbreak on a campus.

Health officials in Los Angeles County — a coronavirus hot spot in California with more than 1,600 deaths — also signaled that progress toward reopening could be slow, with some stay-at-home orders lasting well into the summer.

Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that she didn't see the timeline shortening without "dramatic change to the virus and tools at hand." She later added that while the stay-at-home policy would likely remain, some individual restrictions could be eased.

"Our hope is that by using the data, we'd be able to slowly lift restrictions over the next three months," she said. But without widely available testing for the coronavirus or rapid home kits that would allow people to test themselves daily, it seems unlikely that the social distancing directives and stay-at-home orders would be completely eased, she said.

Other local officials said they would support lifting more rules if conditions improved and health experts said it's safe to do so.

"I am eager to reopen more of L.A. County as soon as it's safe to do so," said Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger. "I'm confident that the more our communities continue to comply, the sooner we can resume normalcy."

Officials noted that Los Angeles County beaches are set to reopen Wednesday, just days after officials also lifted restrictions on hiking trails, parks and golf courses, and allowed curbside pickup at nonessential businesses. But there is no specific timetable for what rules could be lifted next.

"We're not moving past COVID-19, we're learning to live with it," Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

Officials were urging caution in other parts of California as well. Silicon Valley's health officer announced Tuesday that Santa Clara County has no immediate plans to weaken its strict stay-at-home order, saying she couldn't take that step without increasing the risk to public safety.

The Bay Area's most populous county, Santa Clara County, was California's original hot spot of the COVID-19 pandemic. And while levels of the disease haven't surged to catastrophic levels, they've remained steady, and even a small increase in disease transmission would heighten the risk to vulnerable communities, said Dr. Sara Cody, a key architect of the nation's first regional shelter-in-place order.

"We're not there yet," Cody told the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. "The conditions really haven't changed in our county.... We don't suddenly have a vaccine. We have exactly the same conditions we had in March. If we did ease up, we would see a brisk return of cases, of hospitalizations, and a brisk return of deaths, to be quite blunt."