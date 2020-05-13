Subscribe

California Air National Guard jets to salute coronavirus emergency workers with state flyover

JIM GUY
THE FRESNO BEE
May 13, 2020, 9:41AM
Updated 49 minutes ago

Update: Due to a scheduling conflict, the 144th Fighter Wing had to adjust the flight path of the flyover. The new time for Fresno is now 12:03 p.m.

F-15 jets from Fresno’s California Air National Guard fighter wing will salute the state’s emergency workers and first responders with a flyover Wednesday morning. The fighters will take off from the Fresno base Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The F-15s will circle parts of California, including Sacramento and the San Francisco Bay Area, returning for the last round of flyovers in the Fresno area around noon.

Senior Master Sgt. Chris Drudge said residents will be able to see the flyover from the safety of their homes and asked the public to refrain from traveling to area landmarks or gathering in large groups, so as to maintain social distancing.

Times are subject to change, depending on weather and environment conditions.

To see locations of the flyover go here.

