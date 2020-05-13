Virtual meeting planned to discuss homeless camp at Finley Community Center in Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa will hold a virtual community meeting Thursday night to discuss the city’s plan to set up a temporary homeless encampment at the Finley Community Center.

Mayor Tom Schwedhelm, key city staffers and a representative of Catholic Charities of Santa Rosa, which will manage the encampment, will be available during the virtual meeting, which is set to run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The city last week announced plans to set up 70 tents, each of which could house up to two people, at the site, which the city calls a “Safe Social Distancing Program for unsheltered individuals.” The site is expected to exist concurrently with Dr. Sundari Mase’s shelter-in-place order, which is currently indefinite.

You can participate and ask questions by going to https://srcity-org.zoom.us/j/94109247115 or calling 877-853-5257 and entering the following number: 941- 0924-7115. You can also submit questions by emailing homeless@srcity.org before noon Thursday with the subject line “SSDP — Finley Community Meeting.”

Occupation of the site is expected to take place as early as next week.

