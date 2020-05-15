Santa Rosa details, hears feedback on homeless camp at Finley Community Center

Santa Rosa’s proposed sanctioned encampment to dampen the threat of the coronavirus pandemic to the local homeless population drew a large, curious audience who spent about two hours probing the city’s plan Thursday over the course of a virtual meeting.

The city held the meeting, which drew more than 460 participants at one point, after receiving more than 100 questions about its plan to erect an encampment that is set to open next week at the Finley Community Center on West College Avenue.

The site will have 70 tents and a total capacity of 140 people, though city staff do not expect that many, and it will be populated by people who are currently living in encampments like those beneath Highway 101 overpasses downtown where social distancing is lacking.

“The focus is on folks living outside cheek to jowl, sleeping bag to sleeping bag, tent space to tent space, because this is a health emergency,” said Dave Gouin, the city’s director of housing and community services.

The city expects to spend about $134,000 a month on the Finley site and plans to seek federal reimbursement for this and other pandemic-related costs. Moving to the encampment, which will be managed by Catholic Charities of Santa Rosa, will be voluntary for people currently living on the streets.

The session was scheduled to run 90 minutes, but with more than a dozen questions pending at the point, the officials on the city’s panel agreed to continue taking questions and hearing feedback from the public.

The tone of the meeting was civil, by-and-large, with many members of the public asking searching questions and thanking the city for the time and energy they spent crafting the managed encampment plan. The city repeatedly emphasized and answered questions about public safety, noting that the Police Department would step up patrols to have a visible presence in the area.

Security will be present around the clock at the site, which will have an 8 p.m. curfew, limits on visitors and bans on alcohol and drug use, officials said. In short, they aimed to reassure residents that the atmosphere at the Finley site would be very different from that of the Joe Rodota Trail encampment.

While the city is not set to test each person who will live at the Finley site for the coronavirus, there will be a process in place to screen residents for symptoms and take their temperatures, said Jennielynn Holmes, the chief program officer for Catholic Charities.

One caller who identified herself as a west Santa Rosa resident said she was initially indignant, figuring that the selection of Finley was an example of the west side getting “dumped on” unlike the more affluent east side of town, but that she was appreciative of the city’s efforts. She raised a key question: what’s the plan for dismantling the encampment?

The city is working to figure out its exit strategy, Gouin said, but “We don’t have a specific answer in the moment.”

Several citizens who live near Finley expressed their dismay and frustration about the selection of the site, with one saying the camp’s presence would prompt her to keep her children from playing in their nearby front yard.