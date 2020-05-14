Sebastopol woman arrested on suspicion of DUI after head-on collision on Guerneville Road

A Sebastopol woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after she collided head-on with another driver Wednesday morning on Guerneville Road.

Megan Worrall, 31, was arrested but released to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital after she sustained major injuries in the crash, said CHP spokesman Officer Marcus Hawkins. She is expected to survive.

Sometime Wednesday morning, a local tow driver was changing a tire on Worrall’s 2009 Chevy Malibu and observed her drinking alcohol. He reported her to Santa Rosa police and attempted to keep her in the area, but Worrall drove away soon after, Hawkins said.

Just before 9 a.m., Worrall was traveling west on Guerneville Road, east of Willowside Road. Preliminary reports indicate that she was traveling at a high rate of speed and weaving erratically, though Hawkins said investigators haven’t yet determined what speed she was traveling at.

Meanwhile, David Curreri, a 37-year-old Forestville resident, was driving a 2002 Chevy Tahoe east on Guerneville Road. Curreri was approaching Worrall when she crossed over the double yellow lines and drove directly into his path, causing the two cars to collide head-on, Hawkins said.

Curreri was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries and is expected to survive, Hawkins said.

