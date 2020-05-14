Subscribe

Hemorrhagic rabbit disease found in California for the 1st time

ASSOCIATED PRESS
May 14, 2020, 7:27AM
Updated 19 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SACRAMENTO — A highly contagious and deadly rabbit disease has been found in California for the first time, the state Fish and Wildlife Department said.

A veterinary laboratory confirmed the presence of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease virus type 2 in a wild black-tailed jackrabbit that was among 10 jackrabbits found dead on a property near Palm Springs early this month, the department said Wednesday.

The department said the disease is lethal to wild and domestic rabbits, but does not affect humans or domestic animals other than rabbits.

Infected rabbits may exhibit no symptoms before suddenly dying, or they may suffer fever, swelling, internal bleeding and liver failure.

The disease has spread quickly in several other states and experts say it could significantly impact wild rabbit populations.

“Unfortunately, we may also see impacts to species that depend on rabbits for food, as rabbits are a common prey species for many predators,” said Deana Clifford, a CDFW senior wildlife veterinarian.

The department said it would be useful for outdoor recreationists to report sightings of sick or dead rabbits but be careful to not handle carcasses to minimize spread of the virus, which is described as very hardy. Hunters are urged to take precautions as well.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine