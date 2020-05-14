WASHINGTON — Republican Sen. Richard Burr temporarily stepped aside as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday after the FBI served a search warrant for his cellphone as part of an investigation into a well-timed sale of stocks tied to the coronavirus pandemic.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced the move, saying he and Burr had agreed that it was in the committee's best interests. As he ducked into a Senate Republican lunch, Burr told reporters at the Capitol that he thought it was “the right thing to do."

“This is a distraction to the hard work of the committee and the members, and I think that the security of the country is too important to have a distraction," Burr said.

Burr, from North Carolina, said he would serve out the remainder of his term, which ends in 2023. He is not running for reelection.

FBI officials showed up at Burr's home with the warrant on Wednesday, two people familiar with the investigation said, marking a significant escalation into the Justice Department's investigation into whether Burr exploited advance information when he unloaded as much as $1.7 million in stocks in the days before the coronavirus caused markets to plummet. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation.

The search warrant was served on a lawyer for Burr, and FBI agents went to the senator's home in the Washington area to retrieve the cellphone, a senior Justice Department official said. The decision to obtain the warrant, which must be authorized by a judge, was approved at the highest levels of the department, the official said.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House before traveling to Pennsylvania on Thursday, said he was unaware that Burr was leaving his intelligence post.

“I know nothing about it — never discussed it with anybody,” Trump said. “That’s too bad.”

The Justice Department declined to comment. Burr's attorney did not respond to phone and email messages but said in a statement last month that the law is clear that any senator can participate in stock market trading based on public information “as Sen. Burr did." The attorney, Alice Fisher, had said that Burr welcomed a review of the stock sales, "which will establish that his actions were appropriate."

Burr has denied wrongdoing but has also requested an ethics review of the stock sales. His decision Thursday appeared to surprise some members of the committee, where Burr has been a popular chairman and has often worked on a bipartisan basis.

“Oh, wow,” said Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, upon learning that Burr had temporarily stepped aside. “I don’t know what to say. I truly didn’t know about it. He’s been an excellent chairman of the committee.”

Texas Sen. John Cornyn, another Republican on the intelligence panel, said he respects Burr’s decision, adding that “he's entitled to a presumption of innocence just like anybody else.”

"The best I can tell, he is trying to do the right thing by the Senate, and I appreciate it,” Cornyn said.

Senate records show that Burr and his wife sold between roughly $600,000 and $1.7 million in more than 30 transactions in late January and mid-February, just before the market began to nosedive and government health officials began to sound alarms about the virus. Several of the stocks were in companies that own hotels.