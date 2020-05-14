Coronavirus delays California air quality rules

As experts warn that exposure to pollution can increase the risk of dying from COVID-19, an array of powerful industries is pressuring California regulators to delay or roll back air quality and climate regulations due the coronavirus outbreak.

The trucking industry wants to stall new emissions-reduction rules. Oil companies want looser enforcement of existing regulations. Port and shipping interests are pushing to delay rules on ocean vessels as they become Southern California's largest source of smog-forming pollution.

Will Barrett, clean air advocacy director for the American Lung Assn. in California, said the lobbying effort is a "brazen attempt to use the COVID pandemic as a justification for long-held policy complaints about clean air programs in California" and accused industry of using the crisis "as cover to roll back or delay programs that will save lives."

The breadth of requests presents a conundrum for regulators who, even in eco-minded California, have been open about the need to grant some measure of relief from environmental requirements in response to the pandemic. While officials say their commitment to fighting climate change and air pollution remains unshaken, they are nonetheless postponing compliance deadlines and delaying pollution-reduction rules.

To minimize the effects on air quality and climate goals, officials said they are considering such requests on a case-by-case basis and trying to separate those specifically related to the coronavirus from those seeking to capitalize on the crisis for long-sought regulatory relief.

Kate Gordon, Gov. Gavin Newsom's senior advisor on climate, said that some of the requests "are very understandable and really have to do with the fact of the current crisis, and in some cases they're regulations that had already been a kind of a thorn in the side to certain industries and they just are using ... the moment to try to dispute them."

Gordon said there was no blanket answer as to where the administration would draw the line. "There's a million regulations and they all have to be looked at individually," she said, adding "we're emphatic that we're not rolling everything back. We're not taking advantage of this moment."

Officials at the California Air Resources Board said they are forging ahead in crafting regulations to cut pollution from trucks, ships and other vehicles that generate the bulk of the state's emissions. While field inspections have been temporarily halted, some meetings canceled or postponed and public comment deadlines extended, officials said they have not pushed back their timeline for adopting new regulations due to COVID-19.

"The only thing slowing CARB down at this point is that we have people working from home and that's less efficient," Air Resources Board chair Mary Nichols said.

It's another story in Southern California, where recordsshow regulators tasked with cleaning the nation's smoggiest region have delayed consideration of more than ten new or updated rules, citing COVID-19.

The proposed rules being postponed by the South Coast Air Quality Management District target powerful and heavily polluting industries, including oil refineries, warehouse logistics centers and metal-finishing operations.

Officials for the South Coast district said delays in adopting rules aren't unusual, and were commonplace even before the pandemic. They acknowledged COVID-19 had pushed back timelines for adopting some rules by a few months, but blamed those delays largely on stay-at-home orders, telecommuting, and other coronavirus-related restrictions, rather than industry pressure.

"We're still trying to move as hard and as fast as we can," South Coast AQMD Executive Officer Wayne Nastri said.