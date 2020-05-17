Subscribe

Sutter employees receive free lunch from US Bank as a thank-you gesture

CHRIS SMITH
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 16, 2020, 5:39PM
Updated 3 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Days ago at the medical-surgical offices next door to Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital, administrator and nurse Marion Auld knew lunch had arrived without having seen it or detected an appetizing aroma.

Auld sensed the excitement of Sutter Health colleagues aware that a delivery out front meant they were about to be treated to a thank-you meal.

While nurses and other staffers of the surgery, endoscopy and obstetrics/gynecology center on Mark West Springs Road had earlier received gestures of gratitude amid the hardships imposed by the pandemic, said Auld, “This is the first time we’ve had resources from the community” — resources that arrived ready-to-eat.

Amid the disruptions to Sutter staffers’ lives that have included reductions in work hours, job transfers and the shutting of Sutter’s on-site kitchen, Auld said, “This is just so special for them.”

The lunch came courtesy of U.S. Bank. Through its #SupportLocal initiative, the bank is helping restaurants and other food vendors to survive the economic fallout of the pandemic by paying them to deliver meals to workers on the front lines of the crisis.

U.S. Bank arranged for the delivery of about 150 meals of gratitude to the Sutter facility in north Santa Rosa on Thursday.

On the menu: a selection of salads and wraps from Phat Salads of Napa, and hamburgers and chicken sandwiches from Carmen’s Burger Bar of Santa Rosa.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine