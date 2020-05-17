Sutter employees receive free lunch from US Bank as a thank-you gesture

Days ago at the medical-surgical offices next door to Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital, administrator and nurse Marion Auld knew lunch had arrived without having seen it or detected an appetizing aroma.

Auld sensed the excitement of Sutter Health colleagues aware that a delivery out front meant they were about to be treated to a thank-you meal.

While nurses and other staffers of the surgery, endoscopy and obstetrics/gynecology center on Mark West Springs Road had earlier received gestures of gratitude amid the hardships imposed by the pandemic, said Auld, “This is the first time we’ve had resources from the community” — resources that arrived ready-to-eat.

Amid the disruptions to Sutter staffers’ lives that have included reductions in work hours, job transfers and the shutting of Sutter’s on-site kitchen, Auld said, “This is just so special for them.”

The lunch came courtesy of U.S. Bank. Through its #SupportLocal initiative, the bank is helping restaurants and other food vendors to survive the economic fallout of the pandemic by paying them to deliver meals to workers on the front lines of the crisis.

U.S. Bank arranged for the delivery of about 150 meals of gratitude to the Sutter facility in north Santa Rosa on Thursday.

On the menu: a selection of salads and wraps from Phat Salads of Napa, and hamburgers and chicken sandwiches from Carmen’s Burger Bar of Santa Rosa.