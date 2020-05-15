How a man from Texas became stuck in an abandoned California mining town

A Texas native who purchased an abandoned California mining town has been trapped there for two months due to the coronavirus pandemic and a snowstorm.

Austin-based hostel owner Brent Underwood bought Cerro Gordo, a vacant mining town three hours from Los Angeles, in 2018 for $1.4 million, Insider reported.

Underwood traveled to Cerro Gordo after the coronavirus arrived in the US because the town's caretaker, Robert Louis Desmarais, wanted to care for his wife. Not long after Underwood arrived, a snowstorm left the town buried in several feet of snow.

"It’s been just about 2 months now," Underwood wrote in an email to The Press Democrat. "The more time I spend here, the more I’m enjoying it. When you stay this long you get to experience and notice things you miss on 3 or 4 day trips."

Abandoned since the 1880s, Cerro Gordo has a history of violence and was featured on the Travel Channel show “Ghost Adventures” in 2019. Insider reported that there are bullet holes in some of the building's walls, and the floor of the saloon has blood stains.

But Underwood isn't in a hurry to leave. He has dedicated most afternoons to renovating different buildings throughout the town, which he hopes eventually attracts tourists.

"It’s satisfying to see some of these buildings go from unusable to almost ready for visitors," he wrote. "I find myself getting into a rhythm and wanting to keep the momentum going."



He's also using his free time to go on hikes, explore the property's mines and observe nearby wildlife.

"I have found myself talking more and more to birds and a fox, but for now I’m not concerned about my conversations with animals," he wrote. "They keep me (mostly) sane."