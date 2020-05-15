Subscribe

Tell us: Has your stimulus check arrived yet?

GUY KOVNER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 14, 2020, 5:24PM
Updated 34 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Are you still waiting for your stimulus check?

A recent survey of North Bay constituents by Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, indicated up to 30% of residents had not received their stimulus checks from the federal government.

If you haven't received your check, and if you are willing to share your experience for a news story, contact reporter Guy Kovner at guy.kovner@pressdemocrat.com Make sure to include your name and how best to reach you for an interview.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine