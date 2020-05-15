Tell us: Has your stimulus check arrived yet?

Are you still waiting for your stimulus check?

A recent survey of North Bay constituents by Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, indicated up to 30% of residents had not received their stimulus checks from the federal government.

If you haven't received your check, and if you are willing to share your experience for a news story, contact reporter Guy Kovner at guy.kovner@pressdemocrat.com Make sure to include your name and how best to reach you for an interview.