Napa County records two more coronavirus cases

NAPA VALLEY REGISTER
May 14, 2020, 7:15PM
Updated 57 minutes ago

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

Napa County reported two additional COVID-19 cases on Thursday after no new cases on Wednesday. This brings bringing the local total since the start of the pandemic to 83 cases.

No one was in a hospital as of Thursday morning. The death toll remains at three people, the county reported.The county said Thursday that 2,968 county residents have been tested at county and hospital sites — 240 more than on Wednesday — with 2,746 people testing negative and results pending on 49.

The 83 cases in Napa are among 73,174 cases in California and 1,401,948 in the U.S. There have been 2,974 deaths in California, 85,066 deaths in the U.S.

