After vowing to 'own no house,' Elon Musk lists California homes for $100 million-plus

Elon Musk appears to be making good on a Twitter vow to “own no house” as he seeks to divest himself of possessions.

Musk, the billionaire founder of Tesla, has listed several California homes for sale by owner on Zillow at a combined price of more than $100 million.

“I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house,” Musk wrote May 1 on Twitter.

“What’s more important, Mars or a house?” Musk said on a Joe Rogan podcast, The New York Post reported. “Allocating time to build a house, even if it was a really great house, still is not a good use of time relative to developing the rockets necessary to get us to Mars and help us solve sustainable energy.”

Musk also said he has “a bunch of houses, but I don’t spend a lot of time in most of them,” according to the publication.

“I think possessions kinda weigh you down,” Musk said on the show, Mashable reported. “Does it really make sense for me to spend time designing and building a house? Or should I be allocating that time to getting us to Mars? I should probably do the latter.”

Shortly after his Twitter post, Musk listed two properties for sale on Zillow.

He listed a $30 million estate in Bel Air with 7 bedrooms, 11 baths and 16,251 square feet.

“Built in 1990 and extensively remodeled with large entertaining spaces, high ceilings and fine finishes,” the listing says. “Large master suite with separate dual baths and closets, family wing, 2-story library, theater, 2-room guest suite, lighted championship tennis court, wine cellar, gym, pool, vast grassy yard and fruit orchard. Motor court with 5-car garage.”

Musk also listed a $9.5 million house across the street once owned by actor Gene Wilder on the site, with five bedrooms and five baths spanning 2,756 square feet.

The listing describes it as an “updated, but carefully preserved unique, quirky and charming ranch style” home with an oval pool and a guest house.

“Just one stipulation on sale: I own Gene Wilder’s old house. It cannot be torn down or lose any (of) its soul,” Musk wrote on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Musk listed four connected Los Angeles propertiesfor $62.5 million with four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

“A project for the big thinker, designed to showcase one of the best views in Los Angeles — from the city to the ocean and beyond,” the listing says.

Musk also listed a 10-bedroom mansion in Hillsborough near San Francisco for sale for $35 million, Bloomberg News reported.

Musk had earlier threatened to move Tesla’s headquarters to Nevada or Texas after disputes with Alameda County health authorities on reopening the company’s factory during coronavirus-related lockdowns.

After Musk reopened the factory Monday against county lockdown orders, health officials said they had reached an agreement with Tesla to fully reopen next week, McClatchy News reported.

Musk and his girlfriend, singer Grimes, recently had a baby, whom they have reportedly named X ' A-12, Entertainment Tonight reported.

“My gf @Grimezsz is mad at me,” Musk wrote on Twitter following his May 1 post about selling his possessions.