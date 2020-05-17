Chris Smith: Over Healdsburg, a sweet old plane salutes a (near) centenarian

Many days since the dawning of the pandemic have been boring and isolated, devoid of anticipation, for 99-year-old Del Tiedeman and his neighbors at a Healdsburg retirement home.

Last Friday, most assuredly, was not one of those days.

Early that afternoon, Tiedeman, a World War II combat pilot, and about 40 other masked and appropriately spaced residents of Healdsburg Senior Living savored sunshine and refreshments near their communal garden alongside Highway 101. All the while, they peered upward, and listened.

Some heard before they spotted a rare beauty of a restored, twin-propeller, 1942 DC-3 airliner low in the clear sky to the north.

The silvery airplane, the pride and joy of the Russian River Valley’s Benovia Winery, dipped its right wing in salute as it rumbled past. Then it circled to the east and made a second pass.

All of that was in honor of Tiedeman, a gracious and humble man who flew just such an aircraft and witnessed awesome and terrible things amid the carnage of the D-Day invasion of Europe and the Allies’ slog toward Hitler’s Germany.

Shielding his eyes from the bright sun with one hand Friday and using the other to help hold up a large, borrowed American flag for the benefit of those aboard “The Spirit of Benovia,” Tiedeman nodded in appreciation.

He said a bit later that in all the years he flew for the U.S. Army Air Corps and then owned a private plane, “I’d never been to a fly-by.

“I thought, how dull! But it wasn’t dull at all. I liked it. It was a heck of a good time!”

...

THE AERIAL SALUTE to Tiedeman, whose 100th birthday is June 24, made for a good time, too, for Benovia co-owner Joe Anderson and the others aboard what has to be one of the world’s most grandly restored and upgraded DC-3s.

“I think they saw us!” chief pilot Jeff Coffman declared after the second pass above Highway 101, which flows immediately west of the 110-resident Healdsburg Senior Living.

Anderson, who owns Benovia Winery with his wife Mary Dewane, said the flight could have been better only had Tiedeman been aboard.

He and pilot Coffman have tried more than once to arrange for the gentle and elegant war veteran to take a ride in the co-pilot’s seat. Before they flew “The Spirit of Benovia” to Normandy last June to take up a spot in a historic formation of DC-3s for a fly-over on the 75th anniversary of D-Day, Anderson and Coffman invited Tiedeman along.

Then 98, he was tempted but thought it wise to decline. Aware that Anderson remains keen to get him up for a ride, Tiedeman said late Friday afternoon, “I’d like to have him succeed with that.”

...

STURDY AND RELIABLE, the Douglas DC-3 airliner was adapted for military use in World War II and became an indispensable workhorse affectionately dubbed the Gooney Bird by GIs and, by British troops, the Dakota or Dak. The most common wartime variation of the DC-3 was the C-47 Skytrain, outfitted to carry paratroopers and tow gliders with GIs aboard.

On D-Day in 1944, more than 800 C-47s dropped more than 13,000 troops onto the Allied invasion of German-occupied Europe.

During the war, the DC-3 that’s now “The Spirit of Benovia” was modified as a C-53 Skytrooper, a troop and cargo transporter. It flew over the Himalayas to support and supply the fight against Imperial Japan.