Santa Rosa’s $18 million budget deficit would drain reserves without PG&E settlement, federal aid

WILL SCHMITT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 19, 2020, 8:37PM
Santa Rosa faces an $18.1 million deficit in its general fund, largely due to the pandemic, and the city is poised to use almost all of its existing reserves in the next budget cycle if it is unable to tap funds from a PG&E settlement or secure additional federal aid.

The proposed budget presented Tuesday by City Manager Sean McGlynn’s administration would use all but $1.1 million of the $19.2 million in reserves to shore up the proposed $177.3 million general fund spending, up $6 million from last year. The city’s overall budget would total $436.7 million, down about $2.2 million.

General fund revenue — the tax receipts that largely fund salaries and benefits, including police, fire, administrative services — is projected to drop $14.1 million, or 8%, driven mostly by sharp declines in sales tax revenue amid the coronavirus crisis and resulting government-mandated shutdowns.

The tentative budget unveiled to the full City Council on Tuesday would have little in the way of new spending but no major cuts to the workforce or public programs, though the city may end up delaying some capital projects and new hires. The full 2020-21 plan is up for council deliberations and adoption next month.

Without the looming receipt of $90 million to be paid by PG&E to Santa Rosa under a tentative settlement for the 2017 wildfires, the city would be in an even greater world of hurt.

Additional federal aid for local and state governments remains locked in a political stalemate in Washington, D.C., with Republicans and President Donald Trump staunchly opposed to House Democrats latest bill.

“I think June is going to be a difficult conversation for the council whether or not that PG&E money comes in,” said Councilman Chris Rogers.

The budget also doesn’t include any emergency spending the city might have to make this summer and fall to respond to wildfires, PG&E blackouts or the coronavirus pandemic.

“I can tell that austerity is definitely the message the council needs to take heed of,” said Councilman Jack Tibbetts, now weighing in on the first recession-era budget of his political career.

Even if the $13.5 billion settlement PG&E has brokered with 2017 and 2018 wildfire victims and local governments advances on schedule, the city doesn’t expect to receive its portion until late 2020. Until then, Santa Rosa will be uncomfortably close to scraping the bottom of the barrel.

“The status of the general fund reserves is pretty bleak without any intervention,” said Shelley Reilly, the city’s acting deputy director of finance.

Total payroll — the city’s spending on salaries and benefits — is set to rise by about 2.2% to nearly $130.5 million, according to data provided by the city. The city’s total retirement-related spending is set to rise $3.1 million to about $45.9 million, a 7.2% increase.

Tuesday’s five-hour budget hearing was the main chance for the full City Council and the public’s to ask questions and make requests before formal deliberations next month.

The hearing followed briefings last month when a city consultant said that without federal aid, the city would be looking at a deficit of $74 million through mid-2025 — about when three key city sales taxes are set to expire, potentially creating yet more holes in the budget down the road.

Excluded from the budget was nearly the $500,000 sum the city expects to spend monthly on the 68-tent sanctioned encampment at the Finley Community Center and for the 70-plus rooms in the Sandman Motel reserved amid the pandemic to house people previously living in shelters or encampments.

The city’s $3.3 million homeless services budget didn’t include that spending, McGlynn said, because doing so could undermine its case for federal reimbursement of such emergency spending.

The city’s non-general fund spending, on services such as public transit and other fee-based programs, also has taken hits amid the pandemic and more are expected.

Ridership on Santa Rosa CityBus is down 85% and city transit, which is operating on significantly reduced schedules, is expected to lose about a quarter of its operating revenues over the next fiscal year. Though transit operations will ramp back up as soon as early June, CityBus plans to operate at reduced service levels going forward to avoid depleting its reserves.

“We probably only should restore 65% to 75% of our pre-pandemic service hours” under the current financial situation, said Rachel Ede, deputy director of the city’s Transportation and Public Works Department. She noted that the plan is subject to change and that service levels could increase if the city receives additional federal dollars to shore up the projected decrease in revenue.

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.

