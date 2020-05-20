Santa Rosa’s $18 million budget deficit would drain reserves without PG&E settlement, federal aid

Santa Rosa faces an $18.1 million deficit in its general fund, largely due to the pandemic, and the city is poised to use almost all of its existing reserves in the next budget cycle if it is unable to tap funds from a PG&E settlement or secure additional federal aid.

The proposed budget presented Tuesday by City Manager Sean McGlynn’s administration would use all but $1.1 million of the $19.2 million in reserves to shore up the proposed $177.3 million general fund spending, up $6 million from last year. The city’s overall budget would total $436.7 million, down about $2.2 million.

General fund revenue — the tax receipts that largely fund salaries and benefits, including police, fire, administrative services — is projected to drop $14.1 million, or 8%, driven mostly by sharp declines in sales tax revenue amid the coronavirus crisis and resulting government-mandated shutdowns.

The tentative budget unveiled to the full City Council on Tuesday would have little in the way of new spending but no major cuts to the workforce or public programs, though the city may end up delaying some capital projects and new hires. The full 2020-21 plan is up for council deliberations and adoption next month.

Without the looming receipt of $90 million to be paid by PG&E to Santa Rosa under a tentative settlement for the 2017 wildfires, the city would be in an even greater world of hurt.

Additional federal aid for local and state governments remains locked in a political stalemate in Washington, D.C., with Republicans and President Donald Trump staunchly opposed to House Democrats latest bill.

“I think June is going to be a difficult conversation for the council whether or not that PG&E money comes in,” said Councilman Chris Rogers.

The budget also doesn’t include any emergency spending the city might have to make this summer and fall to respond to wildfires, PG&E blackouts or the coronavirus pandemic.

“I can tell that austerity is definitely the message the council needs to take heed of,” said Councilman Jack Tibbetts, now weighing in on the first recession-era budget of his political career.

Even if the $13.5 billion settlement PG&E has brokered with 2017 and 2018 wildfire victims and local governments advances on schedule, the city doesn’t expect to receive its portion until late 2020. Until then, Santa Rosa will be uncomfortably close to scraping the bottom of the barrel.

“The status of the general fund reserves is pretty bleak without any intervention,” said Shelley Reilly, the city’s acting deputy director of finance.

Total payroll — the city’s spending on salaries and benefits — is set to rise by about 2.2% to nearly $130.5 million, according to data provided by the city. The city’s total retirement-related spending is set to rise $3.1 million to about $45.9 million, a 7.2% increase.

Tuesday’s five-hour budget hearing was the main chance for the full City Council and the public’s to ask questions and make requests before formal deliberations next month.

The hearing followed briefings last month when a city consultant said that without federal aid, the city would be looking at a deficit of $74 million through mid-2025 — about when three key city sales taxes are set to expire, potentially creating yet more holes in the budget down the road.