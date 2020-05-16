2-car crash on Lakeville Highway sends 1 man to hospital

A two-car crash on Lakeville Highway on Thursday evening sent one man to the hospital, Petaluma police said.

The collision happened about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, said Sgt. Nick McGowan. A white box truck driven by a 27-year-old Healdsburg man had been traveling east on Lakeville Highway when a silver Lexus SUV driven by a 21-year-old Petaluma man attempted to turn onto the highway from Pine View Way. The truck driver was unable to stop, and the front of his car hit the driver’s side front fender of the Lexus.

Authorities initially thought the driver of the Lexus suffered major injuries and transported him to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. But medical personnel later deemed the driver’s injuries less severe and released him after treating him, McGowan said. The truck driver wasn’t injured in the crash.

No drugs or alcohol were suspected in causing the collision. The investigation indicates that the driver of the Lexus failed to yield and drove into oncoming traffic, but no arrests were made because there was no criminal negligence, McGowan said.

McGowan declined to identify the two drivers because the incident was “a medical issue and not a criminal matter.”

Lakeville Highway was closed for about 30 to 40 minutes Thursday night because of the collision.

There have been numerous major injury and fatal collisions on Lakeville Highway between Highway 101 and Browns Lane over the past several years, McGowan said. He cited the engineering of the intersection at Pine View Way and the high speed in the area as contributing factors, and urged drivers to exercise caution.