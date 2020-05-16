Subscribe

Rohnert Park police searching for missing girl

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 15, 2020, 8:43PM
The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety is searching for an at-risk missing girl who was last seen Thursday night.

Veronica Elizabeth Prado was last seen about 10 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release. Her age was not disclosed in the news release, and the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety couldn’t be reached for comment as of press time.

Prado is Hispanic and has brown hair and brown eyes. She is about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 116 pounds. She was last seen wearing red, black and white Jordans and carrying a black Tommy Hilfiger bag, according to the news release.

Anyone with information about Prado’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety at 707-584-2600.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

