Weather pattern should bring rains to Sonoma County through Tuesday

A storm system off the Pacific Ocean has bought another batch of spring showers that should linger within the region through Tuesday evening but will give way to an expected clear Memorial Day weekend.

The system dropped 0.16 inches of rain at Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport through 1 a.m. Sunday and brought bigger totals to higher elevations, such as the hilly terrain of Venado that registered 0.44 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

“A lot of it is location, location, location today,” said Scott Roe, a meteorologist with the weather service.

The precipitation is a result of a slowing-moving system of cold air at high altitude that is spinning off the coast of California and Oregon, Roe said. Some locations could even have a possible thunderstorm, but most residents should expect dry periods between the rains over the next two days with temperature highs in the 60s.

“This moisture has some tropical origins, it’s coming from Hawaii,” he said. “We might call it a weak atmospheric river. We are missing some of the key ingredients that provide heavy precipitation area wide.”

There is a “very low chance” of rain for late next week as the region heads into the Memorial Day weekend, Roe said. The weekend has traditionally been the kickoff of the summer tourism around Sonoma County though the sheltering-in-place order as a result of the coronavirus will make it less robust this year.

“The holiday at this point looks dry,” he said.

The latest system — following one a week ago — did not make a dent on the overall rainfall totals since Oct. 1 as the year is shaping up to very dry heading into the summer months.

The airport has had 18.93 inches of precipitation since that date, which is only 54% of the historical average. In contrast, there was 46 inches of rain so far as of this time in 2019.

You can reach Staff Writer Bill Swindell at 521-5223 or bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @BillSwindell.