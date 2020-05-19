Coronavirus shutdown leads to DIY haircuts in Sonoma County

Tomas Tamayo started out easy, grabbing an electric clipper and just taking a bit off around the ears. Then he got carried away.

Tamayo, like hundreds of thousands of others in Sonoma County, was looking increasingly shaggy as the weeks of shelter in place turned into months. With hair salons and barbershops barred from operating under county’s health order to curb cases of coronavirus, some coifs were getting out of hand, Tamayo’s included.

So he went above the ears. When his wife, Christina, didn’t notice, he went higher. Days passed and she still didn’t notice. So Tamayo, who owns his own insurance company and wasn’t allowed to show up in person at the office, went gonzo.

“I decided to mess with my wife,” he said. “I put the clipper behind my ear and made a line straight up.”

The result was something like a mullet with a hard, 90-degree angle at the crown. It was a masterpiece, Tamayo said.

“I wanted to get a rise out of my wife,” he said.

Mission accomplished.

“It just kept getting worse,” Christina Tamayo said. “I was like, ‘Let me try to fix it.’ And he’s like, ‘No I’m not going anywhere,’ and I’m like, ‘You go to Costco.’ ”

Tomas Tamayo said on the rare occasion he would go out, he’d get a knowing nod from those in the home haircut club — and even from those who perhaps had not taken a shaver to their own head but appreciated his effort anyway.

For work video calls, he kept his face strictly forward so his style stayed a little bit undercover.

“Business in the front, party in the back,” he said.

Hair salons and barbershops may be able to reopen in early June, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday. But as the shutdown of professional grooming services enters its third month this week, a growing number of Sonoma County residents are, like Tamayo, taking up the shears themselves.

Veteran stylist Francesca Santoni understands the impulse of some of her clients. She hasn’t been able to cut hair at Elle Lui salon in Santa Rosa for more than two months. And sometimes, for some people, it is less about the hair and more about simply taking action, she said.

“You are bored, you are anxious. You want to take control over something and your hair is something you can control,” she said.

For some, it’s serious business.

Robin Eurgubian is a counselor and interim director of the transfer center at Santa Rosa Junior College. She’s been making weekly videos and informational video updates for staff and SRJC’s 22,000 students, all of whom are trying to navigate what seems like an ever-changing set of rules for course study and roadmaps for transferring in the middle of a global pandemic.

Eurgubian spends a lot of time in front of the camera.

“I have to maintain professionalism,” she said.

But she also has blunt bangs and they were starting to grow ever longer, into her eyes. So she shot a message to Santoni, who has cut her hair for years, and offered to pay her for a personal video tutorial on how to cut her own hair.