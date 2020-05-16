Subscribe

Rohnert Park authorities looking for missing teen girl and her boyfriend

GUY KOVNER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 16, 2020, 10:03AM
Updated 3 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Rohnert Park authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating two missing teens, officials said.

Angela Velez, 14, was last seen in the Santa Rosa area with her boyfriend, Justin Frazier, 16, who has also been reported missing.

Velez is described as a Latina, 5-feet-9 and 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Frazier is white, 5-foot-6 and 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees a person matching either description is asked to call Rohnert Park authorities at 707-584-2600.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine