Rohnert Park authorities looking for missing teen girl and her boyfriend

Rohnert Park authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating two missing teens, officials said.

Angela Velez, 14, was last seen in the Santa Rosa area with her boyfriend, Justin Frazier, 16, who has also been reported missing.

Velez is described as a Latina, 5-feet-9 and 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Frazier is white, 5-foot-6 and 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees a person matching either description is asked to call Rohnert Park authorities at 707-584-2600.