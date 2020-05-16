Man, 75, denied parole for third time following conviction for shooting at Santa Rosa officer

A 75-year-old Cloverdale man was denied release on parole Friday and will continue serving a life sentence for attempted murder of a Santa Rosa police officer in 1989, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office said.

Charles Edgar Thomas was found unsuitable for release for the third time in a Board of Parole hearing and will remain in prison for at least three more years, the office said in a press release.

Thomas, found guilty of shooting six times but missing an officer, was convicted in 1990 and sentenced to 24 years in prison plus life with the possibility of parole. He had three previous serious convictions and had served prison time.

Thomas was driving in Santa Rosa with his girlfriend and two other men on Feb. 8, 1989 when Officer Lance Badger pulled him over for a routine traffic stop. Badger approached Thomas to pat search him after being advised he was a parolee at large, the release said.

Thomas pulled a semi-automatic pistol from his waistband and opened fire, and Badger shot back, wounding Thomas in the hand. The man fled through back yards, shooting a dog along the way before breaking into the house of a Santa Rosa couple.

He remained in the house for several hours, dressed his wound, shaved his facial hair and stole two loaded handguns. Thomas fled from the home when the owners returned and was apprehended soon afterwards, the release said.

He had most recently been denied parole in 2017.

Badger has retired from the Santa Rosa Police Department and now works for the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office assisting with courthouse security.

--Guy Kovner