Raging Los Angeles house party amid coronavirus ends when man shoots himself in the groin, police say

Larger gatherings are still prohibited under strict coronavirus stay-at-home orders.

But that didn't stop a raging house party Saturday night in the Hollywood Hills that ended when, police say, a man accidentally shot himself in the groin.

Officers received a complaint of a loud party at 1410 Miller Drive at about 11 p.m., said Los Angeles Police Lt. Mark Chong.

When they responded, they found that more than 100 people were gathered at a short-term-rental property that appeared to have been reserved for the occasion, he said.

The officers heard a single gunshot and called for backup units, Chong said. An investigation revealed that a man had been shot in his groin area. The wound is believed to have been accidentally self-inflicted.

The man was taken to a hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening, Chong said.

Police were continuing to investigate the incident.

Gatherings of any size are prohibited under stay-at-home orders issued by both Los Angeles County and the state, rules intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

But despite those restrictions, Los Angeles police have been receiving complaints about gatherings that appear to violate the order.