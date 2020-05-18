Subscribe

Man drowns in swift-moving river in Central California

ASSOCIATED PRESS
May 18, 2020, 9:13AM
Updated 14 minutes ago

BASS LAKE — A man drowned on Sunday after falling into a swift-moving river near Bass Lake in Central California, authorities said.

Marcos Moreno, 30, of Fresno was trying to cross Willow Creek Trail, above Angel Falls, when he was swept by the frigid and fast-moving water, said Sarah Jackson, a spokeswoman for the Madera County Sheriff's Office.

On May 9, another man tried to cross the same trail and was swept into a whirpool, she said. An off-duty California Highway Patrol officer who was trekking in the area coordinated a rescue effort involving a half-dozen people to pull the man to safety. The dramatic rescue was captured on video and showed the victim struggling to keep above the water.

Sierra National Forest warned last week that as spring temperatures warm, significant snowmelt will fill rivers and streams in the High Sierra.

Jackson said tourism to the recreation area usually starts Memorial Day weekend, but this year there have been an uptick of visitors as Californians who have been confined at home amid the coronavirus pandemic seek fresh air in the great outdoors.

The parking area to Willow Creek Trail, and the trail itself, had been closed by the Sierra National Forest because of public health concerns. The park was set to reopen recreation sites this Thursday.

