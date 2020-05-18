Sonoma County seeks state approval to reopen restaurants, breweries, tasting rooms for outdoor use

Sonoma County is poised to allow outdoor seating at restaurants, bars and wineries, along with summer camps for kids, as local officials take advantage of newly relaxed statewide guidelines that make a wider swath of the state eligible for the next phase of reopening.

Gov. Gavin Newsom at noon Monday announced new criteria for counties to reopen larger portions of their economy, including new thresholds for local caseloads and COVID-19 deaths that Sonoma County meets.

The new criteria will make roughly 53 of the state’s 58 counties eligible for the next stage of reopening, which includes dining in restaurants and more.

“Bottom line is: People can go at their own pace, and we are empowering our local health directors and county officials that understand their local communities and conditions,” Newsom said.

In Sonoma County, officials have drafted a plan that will allow drive-through graduation ceremonies, summer camps for kids and patio service for restaurants, breweries and wineries, according to a Monday morning presentation from Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer.

County supervisors signed onto the plan, unanimously approving a letter of support to go along with the other documents being sent to the California Department of Public Health for approval. The county’s plan also puts forth criteria for rolling back the decision should the county’s coronavirus caseload grow too quickly.

“This is actually a very thoughtful, phased approach for opening a fairly small sector of our economy,” said Supervisor Lynda Hopkins.

Sonoma County is set to send its plan to the state as soon as Monday evening, Mase said, and will await the state’s decision. According to Newsom’s announcement, though, Sonoma County is well within the new state benchmarks.

The new criteria eliminates requirements that a county have zero deaths and no more than than one case per 10,000 residents over a two-week period. Instead, counties must have no more than 25 cases per 100,000 residents or no higher than an 8% positive rate among people testing for the coronavirus. They also must have no higher than a 5% increase in hospitalizations over a 7-day period or fewer than 20 hospitalizations total over 14 days. The latter will ensure small counties don’t get penalized for just one or two extra hospitalizations.

Newsom also said counties will soon be able to allow shopping in a wider swath of retail stores and hair salons to reopen. He also suggested professional sports could begin in June without spectators. He said the reopening of churches could begin within weeks.

