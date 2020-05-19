Search continues for missing Rohnert Park teen

Rohnert Park police continued searching Monday for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Thursday night.

Veronica Elizabeth Prado was last seen about 10 p.m. Thursday, the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said in a news release. She left her Rohnert Park home in the middle of the night, said Rohnert Park Sgt. Keith Astley.

Prado left her parents a note that said she was leaving but would be back, and told them not to call the police, Astley said. She didn’t say in the note where she was going.

“I have never felt this kind of pain in my life,” said Prado’s father, Joseph Ruben Prado. “I’m just lost.”

Investigators learned from Prado’s friends that she had a secret boyfriend, but haven’t been able to identify him. Astley said investigators don’t know if Prado left with this boyfriend, but it’s “one of the leads” they’re pursuing.

Prado is Hispanic and has brown hair and brown eyes. She is about 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 116 pounds. She was last seen carrying a black Tommy Hilfiger bag. Anyone who sees Prado is asked to either contact their local police department or Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety at 707-584-2600, Astley said.

Prado’s family has put up hundreds of flyers and posters across Sonoma County — and even in San Francisco — in the hopes that it will help the search, her father said.

“We love her unconditionally,” her father said. “I just want her to come home safe.”

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.