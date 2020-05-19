Subscribe

University of California imposes pay freeze as losses mount

JOCELYN GECKER
ASSOCIATED PRESS
May 19, 2020, 8:39AM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SAN FRANCISCO — The University of California is imposing a system-wide freeze on salaries of its non-unionized employees due to enormous financial losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic, President Janet Napolitano said Monday.

Napolitano is taking a 10% voluntary pay cut, as are the system’s 10 chancellors, she said in a statement that was sent to faculty and staff systemwide. She said her office has initiated conversations with union leaders so they understand the seriousness of the financial situation.

“I know some of this news is unsettling, during an already difficult time,” Napolitano said. “The present realities and ongoing uncertainties, however, require us to take actions in order to adjust to current circumstances,”

The UC, with more than 290,000 students, is the country’s largest public higher education system. It estimates financial losses of nearly $1.2 billion from mid-March through April, and those losses are expected to increase in the months ahead, Napolitano said. Compounding the losses, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last week a revised state budget for 2020-2021 that includes a 10% funding reduction for UC of $372 million.

To help cope with the shortfalls, Napolitano and the system’s 10 chancellors agreed to a system-wide freeze on salaries for “policy covered staff employees,” or non-union staff, for the 2020-21 fiscal year and the 10% cut to their own salaries for the same time period, said Napolitano.

Napolitano's office did not immediately say how many employees would be affected by the freeze. But the UC says on its website that there are 14 unions representing more than 79,000 workers, and total employment for UC is 199,000.

The UC’s governing board and Napolitano have their bimonthly meeting Tuesday through Thursday, when they are expected to focus on budget concerns and guidelines UC campuses will use when reopening to students. The UC has not yet said if courses will resume in classrooms this fall or online due to concerns about the pandemic.

“We are a strong organization and will work over time to address our losses and recover,” said Napolitano.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine