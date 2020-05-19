Fort Bragg man stabbed to death, two others injured

A Fort Bragg man was killed and two others injured late Sunday night in a disturbance at a Fort Bragg house.

Mendocino County Sheriff’s deputies responding to a call of a stabbing at a home in the 32000 block of North Harbor Drive in Fort Bragg around midnight found no one at the residence, but clear evidence of an assault, Lt. Shannon Barney said.

The original caller said several people had just assaulted another person from the residence with a knife, Barney said.

About the same time, officers from the Fort Bragg Police Department went to the Coast District Hospital to investigate two patients who’d come in with stab wounds. Shortly thereafter, a third stabbing victim arrived at the hospital.

A 32-year-old man died at the hospital of multiple stab wounds, Barney said. The other victims, 22- and 23-year-old men also from Fort Bragg, were expected to survive.

The two men were stabilized and taken to an out of county hospital for more advanced care, Barney said. They were in stable condition.

Mendocino County Sheriff’s detectives have not identified a suspect or suspects, Barney said, and the motive for the assault is also under investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday on the 32-year-old. His name wasn’t released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Mendocino County Sheriff’s tip line at (707) 234-2100 or the anonymous WeTip system at (800) 782-7463.