Sonoma County airport records all-time low monthly passenger total in April

Sonoma County’s airport recorded its lowest ever monthly passenger total in April due to the stay-at-home order that permitted only essential travel related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Just over 1,400 travelers passed through Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport last month, or an average of about 47 passengers per day. The total was a staggering 93% decline from the month prior, and a 96% drop compared to this same time last year.

“Looking at the whole industry it’s been a 90%-to-95% dip in passenger volume, so this was not unexpected,” said Sonoma County Airport Manager Jon Stout. “It does show that people are abiding by shelter in place and weren’t traveling. Yes, there’s a fair number of medical people traveling, and certain essential work where people still travel such as government, construction and some support services, but the numbers for that are still very low.”

Nearly 20,000 passengers traveled through the airport in March, most before local and statewide stay-at-home orders began after the middle of the month. Even that monthly figure represented a 40% decline year-over-year.

In 2019, the airport set an all-time high of more than 488,000 passengers, an average of more than 1,300 people flying in and out of Santa Rosa daily.

With new nonstop routes to Denver and Dallas-Fort Worth, plus more flights to existing West Coast destinations, airport officials were planning to schedule as many as 19 flights a day — the maximum allowed for the field — and to surpass this year the 500,000 mark for annual passengers.

But the pandemic put a halt to that growth, spurring airlines to cut flights and routes. The airport’s three main carriers have gone to minimal schedules, with as few as two daily inbound and outbound flights altogether.

Alaska Airlines continues to fly to Seattle, Los Angeles and San Diego. United Airlines, has maintained its route to San Francisco, but shifted to a Monday, Wednesday, Friday schedule.

American Airlines last month reestablished its direct route to Dallas-Fort Worth while dropping one of its two daily trips to Phoenix. The airline also is considering suspending the daily flight to Dallas-Fort Worth in early June before restoring it in early July, Stout said.

