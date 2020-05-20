Sonoma County tweaking plans in hopes of reopening restaurants, wineries other businesses

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here .

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here .

Sonoma County is revising its latest reopening plan to allow businesses including restaurants and wineries to open for outdoor seating, another step toward getting more people back to work and refueling the local economy hit by coronavirus pandemic closures.

Public Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said she believes the county is still on track to receive approval from state health officials to move forward with these new rules before the end of the week when she hopes to issue a new health order. She plans to submit the county’s final application Wednesday after incorporating state feedback and adding letters of support from some local hospitals and the Board of Supervisors.

The move comes on the heels of a series of loosened rules that have reopened parks and some businesses, steps broadly welcomed in the community. Yet allowing more public activity may have already triggered an uptick in illness caused by the coroanvirus in the community, Mase said.

“We’re having more cases being diagnosed due to community transmission — in other words we don’t know where they got COVID-19,” said Mase, adding that the increase is “ what we expected with relaxing shelter-in-place (rules) and having more people in the community.”

The county’s shelter-in-place public health orders, first issued by Mase March 18 followed by statewide orders two days later, are intended to protect populations most vulnerable to the disease and prevent a surge of patients from overwhelming hospital resources.

The isolation orders sharply curbed the spread of the virus, especially in places like Sonoma County, but dealt such a devastating blow to the economy that calls for relaxing those rules have mounted even while the threat remains strong from the new illness with no well-established treatment or vaccine.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday announced a less strict set of criteria that would allow counties to restart some economic activity.

State officials have already begun allowing some counties to further relax local rules. In Napa County, which has reported 92 local cases of COVID-19, officials Tuesday evening announced reopening with modifications for childcare, office businesses when telework is not possible, residential cleaning and maintenance services, outdoor museums, retail stores, dine-in restaurants and schools.

Sonoma County, with 381 reported cases of the virus, is so far on a slower track.

Mase has said her new order, if approved by the state, will allow some lower-risk activities to resume, such as patronizing restaurants, breweries or wineries with outdoor seating and drive-thru religious services or other ceremonies. Not on the draft are summer camps for children and trips to the mall, which will come at a later date.

Over the past five days, the county has diagnosed 57 people with COVID-19, including four people in the last 24 hours.

All told, the county has reported 381 local coronavirus cases, with 204 active cases as of Monday night and 183 people have recovered since the first case was announced in early March.

The additional public activity will add another test of the county’s ability to mitigate the spread of this new and potentially deadly virus through widespread testing and follow-up investigations for every person diagnosed with COVID-19 to determine where they got the disease.