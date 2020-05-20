Fire at Windsor home kills several cats, dogs

Several animals died in a house fire in Windsor on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Officials received multiple reports of a house fire in the 11400 block of Old Redwood Highway, near Eastside Road, starting at 11:18 a.m., according to a Redcom dispatcher. Multiple agencies, including the Sonoma County Fire District, tackled the blaze.

Firefighters had to use a defensive strategy because the blaze was so strong. No people were inside the home at the time, but several cats and dogs were inside and died in the fire, the dispatcher said.

Firefighters contained the blaze by 11:41 a.m., the dispatcher said. Redcom didn’t know if the house was destroyed in the fire, and an official at the Sonoma County Fire District couldn’t be reached to provide further details Tuesday.

