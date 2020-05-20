2 suspects arrested in connection with burglary at northwest Santa Rosa elementary school

Police arrested two suspects in connection with a burglary at a Santa Rosa elementary school on Monday.

Santa Rosa resident Dawn Monique Malicay, 41, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, police said in a news release. Alejandro Gonzalez Gonzalez, a 40-year-old man who is homeless, also was arrested on suspicion of burglary, as well as possession of a sawed-off shotgun, among other charges.

School personnel had arrived at Helen Lehman Elementary School on Monday morning and discovered eight HP laptops and a two-way hand-held radio had been stolen from one of the classrooms, police said.

Malicay and Gonzalez were identified from the school’s surveillance footage. Both suspects have criminal histories that include theft and drug cases, police said. Gonzalez was also convicted of a firearms case in 2009 and a burglary case in 2011.

Officers found Malicay in front of her home. One of the stolen laptops was sitting on the front of a vehicle Malicay was standing next to, police said.

Officers then found Gonzalez in a campsite inside a Place to Play Park. While speaking with him, officers located the rest of the stolen laptops and the radio, police said. Officers also discovered an illegally modified 12 gauge “sawed off” shotgun with 56 rounds of ammunition, and a single shot flare gun painted silver to look more like a firearm.

Police later added charges of looting and conspiracy to commit a crime against Malicay and Gonzalez since the burglary was committed during a declared state of emergency.