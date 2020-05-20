Subscribe

Man arrested after high-speed car chase from Sonoma County to Contra Costa County

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 19, 2020, 9:05PM
A Santa Clara County man was arrested Tuesday morning after leading authorities on a car chase in which speeds approached 130 mph from Sonoma County to Contra Costa County.

Morgan Hill resident Anthony Cardenas, 23, was arrested on suspicion of reckless evading and possession of marijuana, said CHP spokesman Officer David deRutte in an email.

The incident began just after midnight Tuesday, when CHP officers were monitoring traffic along southbound Highway 101 near Todd Road. The officers observed a Toyota Camry, which they later learned was being driven by Cardenas, speeding at 85 mph, CHP said in a Facebook post.

The officers made a stop on the Toyota, and Cardenas yielded and pulled over on the right shoulder at Golf Course Drive in Rohnert Park, CHP said. But as the two officers approached the car, Cardenas quickly accelerated and drove away, prompting CHP to initiate a pursuit along southbound Highway 101 that reached speeds between 115-130 mph, the CHP said.

The pursuit continued into Marin County, and the CHP’s helicopter followed from above, allowing the ground officers to end their pursuit. Cardenas drove across the San Rafael-Richmond bridge into Richmond, at which point he parked the car and he and his passenger started walking down the street. CHP’s helicopter unit, though, continued to follow the two men as they walked away, and the men were then apprehended by the Richmond Police Department, CHP said.

Cardenas was transported back to Sonoma County to be booked and processed, but deRutte wasn’t sure if the passenger was arrested as well.

