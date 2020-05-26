Subscribe

California’s effort to assist undocumented workers is off to a slow start

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 26, 2020, 6:43AM
May 26, 2020, 6:43AM

Where To Apply For Relief If You Are Undocumented

In Sonoma County:

California Human Development

707-228-1338

(phone applications only)

_____

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

An unprecedented state initiative to provide $125 million in emergency aid to undocumented workers who lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic has been overwhelmed in its first week and, advocates say, will ultimately fall far short of meeting the vast need in vulnerable immigrant communities.

Phone lines to nonprofits distributing the state aid have been jammed by callers seeking help from the program, which offers a one-time payment of $500 per individual or $1,000 per household.

Maria, a cosmetologist who lives in Santa Rosa with her partner and two children, said she started calling May 18 — the first day for filing an application — and has been unable to connect with the nonprofit group handling the paperwork in Sonoma County.

“I tried calling at 8 a.m., and I kept calling until 4 p.m.,” said Maria, who spoke through an interpreter using only her first name because she is undocumented and could be subject to reprisals. “It wasn’t even an option to leave a message. The call would drop, I’d call again and the line was busy. The next day, I started at the same time and I gave up at noon.”

Maria’s partner and daughter also took turns calling. But by week’s end, they still had not reached a representative.

The state Department of Social Services, which is coordinating the program, is aware of the problems callers are experiencing and is doing what it can to expedite the process, said Scott Murray, the agency’s deputy director of public affairs.

“Nonprofits are working as quickly as possible to assist all callers and help individuals who wish to apply with the application process,” Murray wrote in an email. “Nonprofits are working to set up additional phone lines for expanded capacity.”

The effort to help California’s undocumented workers began April 15 when Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled the fund, the first of its kind in the United States. The state pledged to kick in $75 million and private donors were expected to raise another $50 million.

But the initiative has gotten off to a chaotic start. Last Friday, a group of advocacy organizations wrote to Newsom, pleading for his intervention and warning that the program is “on the verge of failure.”

The combined public/private fund has enough money to help only 250,000 of the noncitizen Californians who have lost their jobs or experienced other economic hardship since the coronavirus outbreak began more than two months ago. That’s only a partial solution for a group that has been disproportionately impacted by the recession. Many immigrants immediately lost their jobs, or saw most of their work dry up, when California counties began issuing stay-at-home orders in mid-March. And unlike their neighbors who have citizenship or legal permanent residency, undocumented immigrants are ineligible for unemployment benefits, stimulus checks and many other forms of public assistance.

Nearly one in four noncitizens in California, or an estimated 688,000 people, have lost their jobs in the past two months, according to a new study by the UC Merced Community and Labor Center.

The study found 23.9% of non-citizens — a group that includes undocumented immigrants and immigrants with green cards or work visas — suffered pandemic-related job losses, compared to 14.5% of native-born U.S. citizens. Job losses were particularly acute among non-citizen immigrant women; almost one in three, or 30.2%, lost their jobs during the pandemic, according to the study.

Renee Saucedo, program director for ALMAS, which organizes domestic workers for the Graton Day Labor Center, said the one-time payments of $500 and $1,000 are helpful but go only so far for undocumented immigrants whose work has been impacted by the pandemic.

“It’s not going to make up for months of people not being able to earn money and pay rent,” Saucedo said.

The $75 million public portion of the plan, Disaster Relief Assistance for Immigrants (DRAI), is channeled through 12 nonprofit organizations across the state. California Human Development, a Santa Rosa nonprofit, is responsible for the largest geographic territory, including Sonoma County and the rest of Northern California outside the Bay Area and the Sacramento Valley.

The $50 million privately bankrolled side of the disaster relief bill, known as the California Immigrant Resilience Fund (CIRF), will also be administered by local outreach groups. Leading the fundraising effort for CIRF is Grantmakers Concerned with Immigrants and Refugees. The organization’s president, Daranee Petsod, has lived in Sebastopol for 20 years.

The task is immense for all of them.

“Families who struggled the most before are struggling now more than ever,” said Susan Cooper, executive director of Community Action Partnership of Sonoma County, which helps low-income families reach financial stability.

The high cost of living in Sonoma County, a challenge even during normal times, makes the situation even more dire here.

Maria’s experience is bitterly representative. She hasn’t worked since March 16, when the salon that employs her closed due to rising health concerns. Her partner, a baker, has been working three days a week. It doesn’t add up to a living wage.

Maria said her unemployment has changed the dynamic of her domestic relationship, and the family is beginning to feel the strain.

“Of course I focus on bills and having food on the table,” Maria said. “But something that makes me sad to this day, my daughter graduated from high school this year and my son is being promoted to middle school. I want nothing more than to give them the celebration they deserve. It makes me sad because they worked so hard for what they accomplished.”

The effort to mitigate hardships such as Maria’s through the DRAI program is a bit opaque. Kai Harris, interim CEO of California Human Development, said state guidelines prohibit comment by the nonprofit partners.

The state is accepting beneficiaries on a first come, first served basis. Local nonprofits will share general demographic information such as age and gender with the government, but no personal information like name and address. Money will arrive in the form of pay cards.

CIRF, the private portion of the funding, launched April 30 with an initial distribution of $3.4 million. Administrators decided to allocate money in batches, as it’s raised, rather than waiting to reach the $50 million goal. By Memorial Day, the total sat at just under $30 million.

As with the public fund, CIRF is using local grassroots organizations to reach out to immigrants. Here, that group is the UndocuFund for Disaster Relief in Sonoma County, which began in 2017 in the wake of the Tubbs fire. UndocuFund is so successful (it has raised more than $7.6 million since its inception) that it has sprouted chapters in other areas of California, and they are administering much of the CIRF benefits.

Omar Medina, a Santa Rosa City Schools board member and one of the fund’s founders, said UndocuFund Sonoma County began registering applicants in mid-March. It closed registration April 1 after signing up more than 4,000 individuals.

“People are still trying to get on,” Medina said. “We can’t add them on, because we don’t have the money. I don’t want to get people’s hopes up, of potentially getting aid when it’s not there.”

By the end of last week, he said, the local UndocuFund had not received any CIRF money.

Cooper, the CAP director, hopes this pandemic and the economic havoc it is wreaking will spur Californians to look beyond quick fixes and address the underlying need that exists even under normal circumstances.

“I think it behooves us to take a look at these things moving forward, and to address some of these issues that affect our families disproportionately, the ones we serve,” she said. “We’re talking about the poorest of the poor. The president used to say the economy is doing so great. Coming from our perspective, we know the economy is not doing so great, because so many families in our community live from paycheck to paycheck.”

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com.

