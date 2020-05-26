California’s effort to assist undocumented workers is off to a slow start

An unprecedented state initiative to provide $125 million in emergency aid to undocumented workers who lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic has been overwhelmed in its first week and, advocates say, will ultimately fall far short of meeting the vast need in vulnerable immigrant communities.

Phone lines to nonprofits distributing the state aid have been jammed by callers seeking help from the program, which offers a one-time payment of $500 per individual or $1,000 per household.

Maria, a cosmetologist who lives in Santa Rosa with her partner and two children, said she started calling May 18 — the first day for filing an application — and has been unable to connect with the nonprofit group handling the paperwork in Sonoma County.

“I tried calling at 8 a.m., and I kept calling until 4 p.m.,” said Maria, who spoke through an interpreter using only her first name because she is undocumented and could be subject to reprisals. “It wasn’t even an option to leave a message. The call would drop, I’d call again and the line was busy. The next day, I started at the same time and I gave up at noon.”

Maria’s partner and daughter also took turns calling. But by week’s end, they still had not reached a representative.

The state Department of Social Services, which is coordinating the program, is aware of the problems callers are experiencing and is doing what it can to expedite the process, said Scott Murray, the agency’s deputy director of public affairs.

“Nonprofits are working as quickly as possible to assist all callers and help individuals who wish to apply with the application process,” Murray wrote in an email. “Nonprofits are working to set up additional phone lines for expanded capacity.”

The effort to help California’s undocumented workers began April 15 when Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled the fund, the first of its kind in the United States. The state pledged to kick in $75 million and private donors were expected to raise another $50 million.

But the initiative has gotten off to a chaotic start. Last Friday, a group of advocacy organizations wrote to Newsom, pleading for his intervention and warning that the program is “on the verge of failure.”

The combined public/private fund has enough money to help only 250,000 of the noncitizen Californians who have lost their jobs or experienced other economic hardship since the coronavirus outbreak began more than two months ago. That’s only a partial solution for a group that has been disproportionately impacted by the recession. Many immigrants immediately lost their jobs, or saw most of their work dry up, when California counties began issuing stay-at-home orders in mid-March. And unlike their neighbors who have citizenship or legal permanent residency, undocumented immigrants are ineligible for unemployment benefits, stimulus checks and many other forms of public assistance.

Nearly one in four noncitizens in California, or an estimated 688,000 people, have lost their jobs in the past two months, according to a new study by the UC Merced Community and Labor Center.

The study found 23.9% of non-citizens — a group that includes undocumented immigrants and immigrants with green cards or work visas — suffered pandemic-related job losses, compared to 14.5% of native-born U.S. citizens. Job losses were particularly acute among non-citizen immigrant women; almost one in three, or 30.2%, lost their jobs during the pandemic, according to the study.