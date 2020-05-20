Subscribe

Napa County to reopen dine-in restaurants, shopping malls, schools

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 19, 2020, 8:27PM
Updated 19 minutes ago

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

The state of California is allowing Napa County to reopen dine-in restaurants and shopping malls immediately, with restrictions to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The state determined that Napa County meets the readiness criteria to gradually reopen additional businesses and services under the “Expanded Stage 2” of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s four-stage reopening process, the county said in a news release Tuesday. The readiness criteria includes a low prevalence of COVID-19 cases, an expanded testing capacity and evidence that the county has the necessary infrastructure to detect and safely isolate new cases.

Napa County has had 92 cases of COVID-19, 45 of which are still active. Three people have died from the disease, and the most recent death occurred on May 10.

Schools in Napa County will also be allowed to reopen, effective June 1. Wineries and tasting rooms are still not permitted to open at this time, the county said.

Businesses that reopen are required to follow social distancing guidelines and post appropriate signage within the workplace for customers and employees.

The county’s shelter-in-place order remains in effect, and requires residents to stay home unless they are participating in activities that the order allows. Most residents are still required to wear a face covering when inside buildings or when interacting with someone where a distance of six feet can’t be maintained.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

