Napa County restaurants open for dine-in customers

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 20, 2020, 12:27PM
Updated 25 minutes ago

NAPA - The future of Sonoma County began to unfold slowly Wednesday, next door in Napa.

Napa County residents learned Tuesday evening that the state of California had approved the county’s expanded Stage 2 variance. Restaurants were given the green light to reopen their dining rooms to seated customers, and retail establishments were told they could allow shoppers into their stores again, among other signs of emergence from the coronavirus-triggered shutdown.

With little time to prepare, it appeared hardly anyone was taking advantage of the loosened regulations early Wednesday. By late morning, though, there were signs of life.

“It was mentioned for a while that restaurants can open. They didn’t say we could open today,” said Mauro Pando, owner/chef of the restaurant Grace’s Table in downtown Napa. “I was thinking that meant they were gonna give me the date, and I would come to work that day. Then they say, ‘You’re open.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s what that meant. That meant now!’”

Workers at the small restaurant at Second and Franklin streets were taking measurements and moving around tables Wednesday, in preparation for the day’s lunch hour. A few diners already were eating outside at sidewalk tables. Pando said his dining room is shrinking from 17 tables to six. He’ll be able to bring back about 20 of his 36 employees.

Still, it was a rare turn of good news, and Pando was smiling beneath his mask.

“This is not about me complaining about (business capacity at) 25 percent,” he said. “This is about me keeping the place safe. And when everybody feels safe, we can slowly add back what we had. But I’m not gonna complain about what I have. I can make this work. I have to make this work. There’s no other choice.”

