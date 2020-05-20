Yosemite National Park aims to reopen in early June, with limits

Yosemite National Park may finally reopen as early as June, but with major changes: Visitors who want to spend the day at the famed Sierra Nevada destination would need a reservation and crowds would be limited to roughly half of normal.

Aimed at reducing the risk of spreading the coronavirus, the plan drafted by Yosemite park officials has not been made widely public and still needs approval from the Trump Administration’s Department of Interior.

Yosemite’s pending move comes as several prominent national parks throughout the United States — including Yellowstone, Grand Canyon, and Joshua Tree — reopened in a limited way this week, some without hotels or restaurants.

Yosemite, which drew 4.4 million visitors last year, closed on March 20 as the coronavirus pandemic widened.

Park officials do not have an exact reopening date. But under their plan, when the park reopens — likely sometime in the next few weeks — park shuttle buses would not run in Yosemite Valley due to concerns from local health officials about crowds of people sitting in close quarters.

Visitors — who would be encouraged, but not required, to wear masks or face coverings — should expect changes. Many trails would be one-way. Bathrooms would be cleaned more often. And social distancing signs would be up at grocery stores and gas stations.

The Ahwahnee Hotel and Yosemite Valley Lodge would fully reopen, as would at least two campgrounds in Yosemite Valley. Curry Village would reopen at half capacity, and Housekeeping Camp would remain closed.

“We want to protect public health and we want to reinvigorate the local economy that depends so much on Yosemite National Park,” said Cecily Muldoon, acting superintendent of Yosemite National Park, in a conference call Monday with elected officials and business leaders from surrounding counties.

Muldoon and other park officials have not granted interviews to discuss the plan, although they have begun to outline details to leaders of Mariposa, Madera, Tuolumne and Mono counties.

On Tuesday, the Mariposa County Board of Supervisors voted to send a letter to the park endorsing it.

“I support what the park is doing,” said Mariposa County Supervisor Rosemarie Smallcombe. “Everybody is trying to determine how best to proceed to open our businesses and our tourism economy with a minimum impact on public health and our overburdened health care system. This is a good start.”

Local elected officials in Mariposa County say they support the effort because their economy has been decimated, despite worries that opening the park could bring in visitors who might carry COVID-19 and put their rural communities at risk. They say they hope that the park’s health safety guidelines and messaging to the public will reduce risk significantly.

“We’re cautiously optimistic,” Smallcombe said.

Muldoon, the superintendent, has said in recent meetings with local residents and officials that she hopes to open the park after Gov. Gavin Newsom moves the surrounding counties to Stage 3 in the state’s reopening plan. At that level, nearly all retail businesses, including restaurants, barber shops, gyms and hotels, can reopen, and people will be able to travel more widely for recreation.

At a press conference on Monday, Newsom said those changes are likely to be “weeks, not months away.”

Under Yosemite’s draft plan, visitors with overnight reservations at hotels or campgrounds inside the park would be allowed to drive in without buying a ticket to the park ahead of time.