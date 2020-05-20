Subscribe

Joshua Tree National Park reopening with limitations

ASSOCIATED PRESS
May 20, 2020, 9:23AM
Updated 26 minutes ago

TWENTYNINE PALMS — Joshua Tree National Park is slowly reopening after a lengthy closure to slow spread of the coronavirus.

The California park announced this week that it is using a phased approach.

Park entrances, roads, parking lots, trails, individual campsites and most restrooms are open.

Visitor centers and group campsites remain closed and all campsite reservations made through the recreation.gov are canceled.

The park says all campsites are first-come, first-served until Sept. 4, and campers must pay as normal at each campground.

All programs remain canceled.

Recent years have seen a big increase in the popularity of Joshua Tree, which straddles the Mojave and Colorado deserts 140 miles (225 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

Spring and fall are the best times to visit. The rapidly approaching summer will bring scorching heat, intense sunlight and the need to drink at least one gallon (4 liters) of water a day.

