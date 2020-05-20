Subscribe

Celebrity tattoo artist charged with YouTube star Corey La Barrie's crash death

MATTHEW ORMSETH
LOS ANGELES TIMES
May 20, 2020, 9:35AM

Los Angeles County prosecutors Tuesday charged a tattoo artist with the murder of Corey La Barrie, a YouTube personality who died in a crash earlier this month in Valley Village.

The Los Angeles Police Department said Daniel Joseph Silva, who has been featured on the "Ink Master" reality television show, was driving "at a high rate of speed" with La Barrie in a McLaren 600LT when he lost control of the high-powered sports car the night of May 10.

Silva drove the car off the road, hitting a stop sign and a tree at the intersection of Huston Street and Carpenter Avenue in Valley Village, the LAPD said. He tried to flee but was stopped by people who came to help, according to the police.

La Barrie died at a hospital. It was his 25th birthday.

Silva, a 26-year-old resident of North Hollywood, was arrested shortly after the crash and remains in custody on a $2-million bond, booking records show.

