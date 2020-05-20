Subscribe

Family of foxes finds a home under Santa Rosa couple's deck

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 20, 2020, 2:13PM
A family of foxes have found a new home in a Santa Rosa neighborhood.

The foxes have been living under the deck of a Montecito Heights couple, who declined to be named because they don't want people breaking social distancing rules to see the animals.

The family was first spotted in late April, and neighbors have counted four babies.

As humans shelter in place during the pandemic, animals have roamed through urban areas more freely, ABC News recently reported.

In Toronto, a family of foxes became a tourist attraction after they took up residence under a boardwalk, the New York Times reported. Local officials and law enforcement agencies became concerned after residents broke social distancing rules to see them and increased patrols in the area.

Send a letter to the editor

