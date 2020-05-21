Lake County reopening outdoor restaurant dining, allowing shoppers inside stores

Lake County will take its next step in relaxing public health emergency restrictions by allowing outdoor restaurant dining and in-person shopping at most retail stores starting Thursday.

The move comes after state health officials determined the rural county has met readiness criteria to begin a faster restart of additional businesses and services under the expanded second-part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s four-stage state reopening plan, county officials announced Wednesday in a statement. The state criteria include a low local rate of positive novel coronavirus cases, sufficient testing capacity and the ability to trace and isolate new cases.

County Public Health Officer Dr. Gary Pace on Monday said he planned to ask the state for clearance for the new wave of reopening.

As of Wednesday night, Lake County reported 14 COVID-19 cases, three of which are still active. No residents have died from the disease since the pandemic began in mid-March.

In addition to outdoor dining establishments, businesses including car washes, pet groomers, tanning salons, landscape gardeners and outdoor museums also can reopen. Church offices also can reopen, and one-on-one religious counseling will be permitted.

In addition, childcare facilities can restart for families, as long as children remain in the same, stable groups of 10 or fewer.

Indoor businesses that reopen to the public must follow sanitation and social distancing guidelines, and require customers and employees wear face coverings.

If there’s no significant increase in infections in the coming days, the county will in two weeks allow for indoor dining, and day camps and afterschool programs to resume.

