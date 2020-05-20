Subscribe

Coronavirus testing site opening to all Mendocino County residents

ETHAN VARIAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 20, 2020, 4:17PM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

How to make an appointment

Testing at the new Ukiah site is by appointment only. Mendocino County residents can sign up online here. Those without internet access can make an appointment by calling (888) 634-1123.

-----

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

Mendocino County on Saturday will launch a state-sponsored coronavirus testing site in Ukiah, which should significantly increase screening capability in the rural county described by officials as a “testing desert.”

Residents can sign up online or by phone to be tested for free at the site, which will be managed by the private healthcare company OptumServe, the county announced Wednesday in a news release. A doctor’s referral is not needed to schedule an appointment.

The testing facility will be open Saturday at the Redwood Empire Fairgrounds from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. After that, it will operate Tuesday through Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“This testing site will help Mendocino County dramatically increase testing needs for individuals who have had limited access to COVID-19 tests up until now,” Dr. Noemi Doohan, the county health officer, said in a statement.

The facility is one of more than 80 diagnostic testing sites established statewide to screen for the coronavirus among a wider swath of the general population.

North of Soma County — where state-funded testing sites exist in Santa Rosa and Petaluma — the state health department has so far set up just two testing sites, one in Humboldt County and one in Lake County.

Lake County opened its drive-thru testing site, operated by Alphabet Inc., a Verily subsidiary, on May 14. The mobile facility, open to county residents without a doctor’s referral, alternates between different parts of the county, including Clearlake and Lakeport.

As of Wednesday, Lake County has reported 14 COVID-19 cases, 3 of which are still active. No people have died from the disease. The county has tested over 1,400 residents.

Mendocino County as of Wednesday has reported 15 COVID-19 cases and has 3 active cases. The county has reported no deaths and has tested over 2,600 people.

How to make an appointment

Testing at the new Ukiah site is by appointment only. Mendocino County residents can sign up online here. Those without internet access can make an appointment by calling (888) 634-1123.

-----

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine