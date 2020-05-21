Shooter 'neutralized,' 1 sailor hurt at Texas naval station

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A security team “neutralized” an active shooter early Thursday at a Texas naval air station, the U.S. Navy said.

The security team responded to the Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi at about 6:15 a.m. One sailor assigned to the security force team was injured but was in good condition, the Navy said.

The injured Navy sailor was shot but was wearing body armor, said a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity to provide information not yet made public.

All gates remained closed and the facility remained on lockdown Thursday morning.

The station had a similar lockdown last December. In another incident at the base last year, a man pleaded guilty to destruction of U.S. government property and possession of a stolen firearm for ramming his truck into a barricade at the Corpus Christi station.

___

Associated Press writer Lolita C. Baldor contributed to this report from Washington.