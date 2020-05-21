Subscribe

8 people arrested at protest against coronavirus shutdown in Southern California

ASSOCIATED PRESS
May 21, 2020, 3:35PM
Updated 2 hours ago

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

SAN CLEMENTE — Authorities said eight people were arrested Thursday at a demonstration in Southern California against the state's orders limiting activities because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department said the arrests occurred during a protest near the pier in San Clemente that drew as many as 200 people.

Those arrested are being investigated for activities including vandalism and trespassing, the department said in a social media post.

Carrie Braun, a department spokeswoman, said demonstrators have rallied in San Clemente for several weeks without incident against the governor's orders, which are intended to slow the spread of the virus.

