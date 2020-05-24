Redwood Empire Food Bank, agencies team up for food giveaways

There is food.

With fallout from the pandemic greatly swelling the ranks of people unable to consistently feed themselves and their families, the Redwood Empire Food Bank is bringing in vast quantities of groceries for free distribution.

One of many drive-thru food sharing events happened Friday afternoon in the parking lot of a church on Piner Road.

Drivers wearing masks took their turns pulling up to a distribution site behind Calvary Chapel The Rock. Properly protected food bank workers carried to their trunks or back seats a generous selection of high quality, appetizing foods.

Most of the groceries came from the federal government’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

Through it, the Department of Agriculture seeks to assist farmers and ranchers that struggle because of the closure or cutting back of vast numbers of restaurants and hotels, and at the same time help people in financial crisis and unable to keep food on the table.

The Redwood Empire Food Bank is using money donated by supporters to transport and distribute large amounts of the food that the USDA purchased from producers.

The people who queued up Friday received cartons of fresh vegetables, a large pork loin roast and a box of nonperishable foods. The Santa Rosa-based Redwood Empire Food Bank also is giving away cartons of meats and dairy products provided by the federal assistance program.