Police find casings, no victims in drive-by shooting in Santa Rosa

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 21, 2020, 7:23PM
Santa Rosa police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred in northwest Santa Rosa on Thursday.

Officers were notified of the shooting at 12:20 p.m., police said in a news release. A witness reported that a person in one car shot multiple times into another moving car on the 1400 block of Guerneville Road. It didn’t appear that anyone was struck by the gunfire.

Officers found casings in the area, but none of the involved parties were located, police said. Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a four-door darker colored Honda or Toyota, with faded paint spots.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the violent crimes investigations team at 707-543-3590.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance “Take Back Our Community Program” for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved.

