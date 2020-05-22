Missing Rohnert Park teen found unharmed in Salinas

Police found a 15-year-old Rohnert Park girl missing since last week in the Salinas apartment of an 18-year-old man she apparently met on the internet.

Humberto Gonzalez-Martinez of Salinas was arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail on two felony counts, child endangerment and child abduction, and three sex crime misdemeanors: arranging to meet with a minor, unlawful sexual intercourse and sending harmful matter to a minor.

Friday morning, he was being held on $120,000 bail. He is due in court Tuesday.

Veronica Prado apparently left her home on May 14 to be with Gonzalez-Martinez, whom Rohnert Park police Deputy Chief Aaron Johnson said she met online.

Prado left her parents a note that said she was leaving but would be back, and told them not to call the police. She didn’t say in the note where she was going.

Local police sought the help of the FBI and Thursday night discovered she may be in Salinas.

Prado’s family put up hundreds of flyers and posters across Sonoma County and even San Francisco hoping it would help the search.

About 8 p.m. Thursday, Salinas police, Rohnert Park officers and agents from the FBI found Prado in an apartment in the Monterey County city with Gonzalez-Martinez. She was unharmed, Johnson said.

Prado was to be assessed for any physical or emotional injuries and ultimately reunited safely with her family, Johnson said.

