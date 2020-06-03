Subscribe

21st birthdays are mild celebrations during coronavirus

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 3, 2020, 6:47AM
Updated 54 minutes ago

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

To see how Sonoma County is doing on each of the 16 indicators developed by the state to serve as benchmarks for local counties seeking to reopen, go here.

For better or worse, Skyler Ito-Lutz has not run the gantlet this year.

Ito-Lutz, the youngest among his core group of friends, had been on the shooting end of the ritual several times. He’s an avid paintballer, and the tradition in his circle goes like this: When you turn 21, the gang celebrates with a paintball outing the following Saturday. The final act is the gantlet. Everyone forms two lines, perhaps 30 yards apart, and the birthday boy runs down the middle, trying to avoid a hail of paint pellets.

Umm … ouch?

“Ha-ha, can’t spell ‘paintball’ without ‘pain,’ ” said Ito-Lutz, who lives in Santa Rosa. “It’s not bad, it only stings for a few seconds.”

The sting of a lost opportunity took longer to subside. Because Ito-Lutz had the misfortune to turn 21 on April 21, in the depths of Sonoma County’s stay-at-home order.

The coronavirus pandemic has been the great destroyer of life’s landmark occasions. Mother’s Day came and went meekly. Graduation ceremonies are going online. Funerals have been limited to nuclear family and poignant video messages. Weddings? What are those?

It’s possible 2020 has capsized no rite of passage more than the 21st birthday, an occasion known (if not always remembered) for pub crawls, rounds of tequila shots and heedless, adult abandon. Those things are hard to accomplish when every bar in a hundred-mile radius is closed to the public.

“I was heartbroken, to say the least,” said Jordan Bates, who lives in Rohnert Park and turned 21 on April 1. “All of my friends were already 21, and I was the last one to hit that milestone. My mom kept asking me what I wanted to do for my birthday, to which I would reply ‘nothing’ and ‘it doesn’t matter because April is canceled.’ ”

The month wasn’t canceled, though. In fact, it seemed to last forever. What was revoked was Bates’ excitement.

So was Malloy Schaffner’s. The vision of his 21st birthday had crystallized months before. He and three friends would spend the day at Galaxy’s Edge, the year-old Disneyland attraction popularly known as Star Wars Land. Schaffner doesn’t care much for alcohol. But after visiting the park for his senior trip, he was inspired.

“I thought, ‘When I turn 21, I’d love to have my first drink ever in Oga’s Cantina,’ ” Schaffner said. “Not to be a nerd or anything.”

His birthday was May 24. Disneyland was as silent as a galaxy far, far away.

Ito-Lutz’s plans went beyond paintball. He drives a beer truck for a living, and delivers to most of the bars in Cotati at least once a week. When are you gonna come in for a beer, the bar managers would ask him. Finally, Ito-Lutz had an answer: April 21, 2020.

“Definitely threw a wrench in my celebration plans,” he said of the pandemic.

Barring a shelter-in-place miracle, their misery is about to receive some company in Alison Cravo. The Santa Rosa native will turn 21 on June 8. A Chico State student currently sheltering with her boyfriend in Redding, she’ll return to Sonoma County for a family get-together on the big day. But her grandparents won’t be able to attend, and it’s not the luxurious wine tasting experience she had been waiting for.

Cravo’s mother, Tanja Allred, is doing her best to compensate, but Plan B isn’t quite the same. “We just moved into a new home in Healdsburg,” Allred said. “The landscaping is not even done. The backyard is just a slab of concrete.”

Let’s be real. It’s not like a lot of 20-year-olds have never taken a sip of wine or beer. Some, rumor has it, even own fake IDs. But there is something exquisitely satisfying about staring a bartender in the eye on your 21st birthday and all but demanding he/she cards you.

Yet the ripped-off legal drinkers have managed to find some silver linings in their predicament.

“I think that being in quarantine has had a positive effect on my consumption of alcohol,” Bates said. “Because all of the bars and restaurants are closed, I can’t go out on a whim and meet my friends for a drink. Which is beneficial to my liver, and my wallet.”

A lot of local non- celebrants are postponing their blowouts, just as people are doing with wedding receptions and graduation parties. And they have found creative ways to celebrate the actual date.

Allred is planning a Hawaiian theme for June 8. Out with Cravo’s tiara and sash, in with lei and grass skirt. Mom will set up a small tiki bar and fill a baby pool with tropical decorations.

Two months ago, Bates’ younger sister, Emily, saw her sibling moping and organized a last-minute car parade. Jordan was so surprised when she saw the slow procession of friends and family members on her court that she began to cry. Then Bates punctuated her birthday by going to the grocery story. Champagne optional.

To Ito-Lutz’s surprise, his 21st birthday celebration turned into something really nice, and even memorable. He lives in an old farmhouse between Santa Rosa and Forestville, and his father, uncle and girlfriend came over for barbecue and beers. Ito-Lutz smoked some choice cuts of pork.

And it was there that he heard, for the first time, the details of his birth in 1999. How his mother’s labor was all of 5 minutes. (“I basically just popped out,” Ito-Lutz said.) How that didn’t give his lungs a chance to push out fluids. How his father entered the maternity ward just in time to see a nurse hustling down a hallway with young Skyler, frantically smacking the baby on the back to clear the lungs, and how much that freaked out his dad.

Schaffner recalibrated, too. He estimates 30 people drove by to wish him well on May 24, and that 20 stuck around to hang out at appropriate distance. His mother, Lisa Wittke Schaffner, served ice cream and popcorn, and the family mixed up batches of Jedi Mind Tricks and Fuzzy Tauntauns, the cocktails served at Oga’s Cantina. Wittke Schaffner dressed as Princess Leia. Malloy’s aunt was costumed as a storm trooper. Schaffner sat under an umbrella, soaking it up.

“What I wanted originally was to have fun with my friends,” he said. “When it was all said and done, we had cantina drinks, lightsaber fights, friends were there and I had a Star Wars birthday. What more could I want?”

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.

