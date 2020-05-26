Santa Rosa’s Coffey Park neighborhood salutes new tradition: the anniversary of the first home rebuilt after the 2017 wildfires

Memorial Day was not the only solemn occasion to mark Monday in Santa Rosa’s Coffey Park neighborhood, where residents gathered to celebrate another moment etched into their history: the second anniversary of the first home rebuilt in Sonoma County following the October 2017 firestorm.

Residents commemorated the revival of their northwest Santa Rosa neighborhood on Monday, tracing it to the return of Dan Bradford, who moved back into his Kerry Lane home on May 25, 2018. By now, some had forgotten the specific date, but said they still recognized the significance of that first completed house, paving the way for their own rebuilds.

Darrell and Karen Wofford, who have lived in their Kerry Lane cul-de-sac for 28 years, pulled out a blue pop-up canopy and invited across-the-street neighbors Jeff and Barbara Dutcher. Their longtime homes were among the 1,422 destroyed in Coffey Park by the Tubbs fire, but also the nearly 900 that have been rebuilt in the 31 months since, which is the event they prefer to honor.

“We’re going to try to make it more of the celebrating of coming back instead of the night of the fire,” said Karen Wofford, 61, citing prospects that Monday’s observance could take the place of the annual Fourth of July block party.

Call it superstition, but the Dutchers, 29-year Coffey Park residents, held off from accepting the keys to their rebuilt home for a couple more days to avoid landing on the same day as the fire started. And when they finally moved back in, they joked with their adult daughter about not hosting a house warming party, but a “house cooling party.”

“There’s no more warming in this neighborhood,” said Barbara Dutcher, 66, followed by a laugh.

Bradford, 63, set down a cocktail and walked over to the Woffords to join the party inspired by the completion of his home, standing at the edge of their driveway to abide by recommended distance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Everyone around me is pretty much built, which is pretty incredible. It’s great, people are getting back in their houses,” Bradford said. “And if I motivated people, that’s inspiring to me.”

About 40 cleared lots in the neighborhood remain vacant without any activity. The parcels sit with overgrown weeds between newly occupied or near-finished properties throughout the neighborhood.

Stacks of bricks sit on lawns and sidewalks near homes approaching completion or awaiting cement for driveways to welcome back their owners. Roughly 400 homes in Coffey Park are under construction, according to the neighborhood group Coffey Strong, which helped organize the Monday evening cookout to commemorate the first move-in.

Almost 80 homes have been rebuilt but are awaiting city approval before residents can formally move in, according to the city. American flags hung from several of those homes Monday, with lawn signs proclaiming the post-fire “Coffey Strong” slogan of resiliency posted prominently in windows and leaned up against garages.

Santa Rosa Mayor Tom Schwedhelm, who lives in Coffey Park but did not lose his home to the fire, commended those who came up with the idea for the celebration, saying the positive approach helped in the healing process rather than continuing to look back on the tragedy of Oct. 8, 2017.

“We really struggled with the October anniversary. It’s like, ‘Is that the day we want to be celebrating?’ ” he said by phone Monday. “But unfortunately sometimes it takes an event like the Tubbs fire to meet each other and really know that we’re all in this together.”

Jennifer Reap, a daughter of Kerry Lane resident Linda Johnson, grilled brats and burgers to serve while noting how meaningful the new annual tradition is to her and her family. Her mother swirled a glass of a red wine nearby looking on over her other children and some neighbors on the patio, joking of being the first owner of her home twice over a 32-year period.

“There was a bit of discussion about whether they would celebrate the day of the fire or the day the first person got to move in. It was pretty unanimous to go with the first day,” Johnson said. “None of us wants to remember the day of the damn fire ever again.”