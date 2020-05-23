Boy arrested in gang shooting at Santa Rosa-area park

A boy was arrested Wednesday in connection with a suspected gang-related shooting at a southwest Santa Rosa-area park that sent one teen to the hospital last week.

The suspect’s name will not be released because he is a minor, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. He was held without bail at Los Guilicos Juvenile Hall on charges of attempted murder and conspiracy.

The shooting occurred around 10:50 p.m. May 14 in Andy Lopez Unity Park on Moorland Avenue. When deputies arrived, they found an 18-year-old victim on the ground. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, and he was the only person wounded in the incident.

Investigators later learned that the victim was in the park with a group of people who were drinking when a dark-colored car pulled up alongside them. People inside the car yelled gang slogans at the group, and at least one person fired several rounds in their direction before the car sped off.

Violent crime detectives found a stray rifle round from the shooting lodged in the front door of a nearby home — though, luckily, no one inside the house was injured, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives later identified a suspect, the Sheriff’s Office said. The SWAT team served a search warrant at the suspect’s house, located in the 700 block of Southwood Drive in Santa Rosa, at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. Detectives arrested the suspect and collected evidence from the home.

