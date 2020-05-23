Minor injuries after rollover crash in Petaluma

Petaluma police were investigating a solo rollover crash that injured the driver.

The crash occurred about 5:45 p.m. Friday on North McDowell Boulevard near Old Redwood Highway.

Driver Jonas Maxie, 22, of Santa Rosa lost control of a Dodge Dakota and crashed into a center concrete median, causing the vehicle to flip, police said.

The vehicle landed on its roof, blocking southbound North McDowell Boulevard. Callers to 911 reported an injured man lay on the roadway. Maxie declined medical treatment at the scene, according to police.

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to call Petaluma police at (707) 778-4372.

